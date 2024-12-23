Wintry pictures from Wigan's past

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
There’s no danger of a white Christmas this year, some will be disppointed and others will be relieved to know. But there's bound to be a cold snap eventually: after all we are in winter.

So here are a few pictures from our archive of past Decembers, Januarys and Februarys where ice and frost have changed the landscape.

Luke Taylor, four, and his dad Malcolm, from Spring View, on a synthetic ice rink at Wigan Outdoor Market Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. Wigan Council workmen tackle icy pavements in Wallgate

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

3. Ice-covered footpaths in Worsley Hall being used like ski runs by youngsters

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

4. A wintry scene at Mesnes Park, Wigan

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

