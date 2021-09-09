Up Holland Grammar School annual summer sports day in 1966
Up Holland Grammar School annual summer sports day in 1966

Young sporting heroes from Wigan in yesteryear

Take a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with these pictures from the past...

By Henry Widdas, Communities Content Page Manager
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:30 pm

Recognise yourself in any of these photos? Let us know if you do!

1.

Mesnes High School football champions in 1978

Photo Sales

2.

The Aspull Community Primary school sports day in 1973

Photo Sales

3.

Winners of The Lythgoe Cup, Wigan AFC squad in 1978

Photo Sales

4.

Fun at Hindley pool during the long hot summer of '76 .

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1