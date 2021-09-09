Young sporting heroes from Wigan in yesteryear

HomeUp Holland Grammar School annual summer sports day in 1966 Young sporting heroes from Wigan in yesteryearTake a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with these pictures from the past...By Henry Widdas, Communities Content Page ManagerThursday, 9th September 2021, 12:30 pm Recognise yourself in any of these photos? Let us know if you do!1. Mesnes High School football champions in 1978 Photo Sales2. The Aspull Community Primary school sports day in 1973 Photo Sales3. Winners of The Lythgoe Cup, Wigan AFC squad in 1978 Photo Sales4. Fun at Hindley pool during the long hot summer of '76 . Photo SalesHome Page 1 of 1