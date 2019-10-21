Cub scouts stride up Market Street during the annual St George's Day parade on Sunday 29th of April 1973

17 fabulous pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades

We've dipped into our archives once more to dig out some great pictures of Wigan and Wiganers from yesteryear.


Take a trip down Memory Lane with our gallery and see if our pictures stir up fond memories ...

A view of the long demolished Central Station on Station Road with the Ritz cinema in the background
A view of Millgate and Station Road taken in 1969 showing Wigan International swimming pool on the left
A view down Millgate in the 1950s showing the Ship Hotel on the right and shops long demolished on the left including the Famous Army Stores
Warrington Road, Abram, with the council offices on the left in March 1972
