Are you ready for Wigan Beer Week?

The first Wigan Beer Week takes place this month, with 11 days of events celebrating our love of the brew.

More than a dozen venues are taking part and there will be a host of special events and one-off brews, as well as a hoppy twist being given to existing Wigan events.

Members of Wigan CAMRA are organising a 11-day celebration of music, art, food and beer, to coincide with National Cask Ale Week, pictured at the launch at The Royal Oak pub

The event coincides with Cask Marque’s National Cask Ale Week and promises to be as for ale enthusiasts.

The organising committee said it wanted to keep the buzz around beer in Wigan going throughout the year and ensure the local ale scene hits the headlines at other times, as well as during Wigan Beer Festival.

Sandy Motteram, one of the committee members, who is also chair of Wigan Camra, said: “The beer scene in Wigan is going from strength to strength and we wanted to do something to keep the momentum going at other times of the year than the beer festival and celebrate all things beer and Wigan.”

The borough’s breweries are producing a number of one-off ales for the week, with Prospect bringing out a special beer, Hophurst teaming up with Hindley bar Kore and Wigan Brewhouse joining forces with the Wigan Home Brewers Group, and it will be the first event in the newly opened Swan & Railway which will welcome customers from this weekend.

Hophurst is also giving the public a rare glimpse of its brewery with an open day when a shuttle bus will run between Hindley and Wigan.

Wigan Beer Week runs from September 19 to 29. Find out more at www.facebook.com/wiganbeerweek