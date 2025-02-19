Mazda3

The Mazda3 is a great mid-priced family hatchback, says Julie Marshall

There’s a new Mazda3 for 2025 but you’d be forgiven for thinking it doesn’t look much different to the model it replaces.

Well, you’d be right. The changes are subtle and you have to dig deep to locate them. Underneath the bonnet is the best place to start.

Instead of the two-litre 120bhp e-Skyactiv G engine, the Mazda3 is now powered by the 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G delivering 138bhp.

This engine has already proved popular in the CX-5 where the mild hybrid system helps towards greater fuel efficiency. It has bags more torque than the two-litre engine and can accelerate to 62mph a second faster with the automatic transmission and 0.9 seconds when paired with a manual. It’s also a more refined engine.

The 183bhp e-Skyactive X available in top-spec models remains unaltered. The 10.25in infotainment screen introduced for the 2024 model year has been upgraded further and now features Alexa and a more user-friendly navigation system.

It was pretty good before with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If your phone is an older model and doesn’t support wireless charging there are USB-C sockets available to plug into. You will need an adapter if you have one of the older USB cables.

Even better is the added attraction of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto navigation being projected onto the colour head-up display - even in the entry-level model which is impressive.

Available in 15 hatchback and two saloon models in trims called Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line and Takumi.

Our Exclusive-Line hatchback came with the manual transmission which was a ‘refreshing change’ as all I seemed to have driven in the last six months were cars with automatic gearboxes. As ever the interior of the Mazda3 is solid, and robust though there is a lot of black it never seems dull.

Unlike many rival manufacturers, Mazda has stuck with a rotary dial and buttons to navigate around the various functions on the touchscreen. They are easily accessible while you are on the move without having to look down.

The Mazda3 doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the rest of the specification. Reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors (rear sensors only in entry-level Prime-Line); keyless entry; air conditioning - dual control climate control in Homura; integrated navigation with seven years of free map updates; radar cruise control and a raft of safety kit including blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist with lane departure warning and driver attention alert.

Seats are comfortable and there is plenty of adjustment. The boot is roomy and delivers 351 litres of space with a small amount of extra under the boot floor.

The rear seats fold 60:40 and when flat release 1,026 litres of space, with a maximum load length of 1,366mm.

Ride comfort is OK but not the best and suffers from jolting over speed bumps that other cars take in their stride. In all, the Mazda3 is a great all-round car and one of the best mid-sized, mid-priced family hatchbacks around.

Maxda3 specification Price: £26810 (£27,660 as tested) Engine: e-Skyactiv G petrol Power: 138bhp Torque: 175lb/ft Transmission: six-speed manual Top speed: 128mph 0-62mph: 9.5 seconds Economy: 47-1-47.9mpg CO 2 emissions:135g/km