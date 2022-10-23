News you can trust since 1853
The seven cheapest MOT testing garages in Wigan

If you’re looking to put your car in the garage for an MOT before the winter sets in and you want a reasonable price, look no further.

By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago

Wigan Today has compiled a list of places that offer the service at cheap and reasonably priced rates around the borough to keep your motor running through the colder months.

Here are the seven best rates for MOTs at garages around Wigan:

1. Formula One Autocentres

Formula One Autocentres MOT from £29.50 or £24.50 if booked alongside a full service. 123, 2 Wallgate, Wigan WN3 4AA 01942 834 555 Rated 4.9 on Google Stars

Photo: Holly Pritchard

2. Jay-mech MOT and Service Centre

Jay-mech MOT and service Centre MOTs from £30 Tower Enterprise Park, Great George St, Wigan WN3 4DP 01942 244244 Rated 4.7 on Google Stars

Photo: Google street view

3. Wallgate MOT Centre

Wallgate MOT Centre MOTs from £30 11 Great George St, Wigan WN3 4DL 01942 496 666 Rated 4.8 on Google stars

Photo: street view

4. Carmex Garage Services and MOT Centre

Carmex Garage Services and MOT Centre MOTs from £35 Mason St, Wigan WN3 4AQ 01942238942 Rated4.8 on Google Stars

Photo: street view

