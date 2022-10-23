Wigan Today has compiled a list of places that offer the service at cheap and reasonably priced rates around the borough to keep your motor running through the colder months.
Here are the seven best rates for MOTs at garages around Wigan:
1. Formula One Autocentres
Formula One Autocentres MOT from £29.50 or £24.50 if booked alongside a full service.
123, 2 Wallgate, Wigan WN3 4AA
01942 834 555
Rated 4.9 on Google Stars
Photo: Holly Pritchard
2. Jay-mech MOT and Service Centre
Jay-mech MOT and service Centre MOTs from £30
Tower Enterprise Park, Great George St, Wigan WN3 4DP
01942 244244
Rated 4.7 on Google Stars
Photo: Google street view
3. Wallgate MOT Centre
Wallgate MOT Centre MOTs from £30
11 Great George St, Wigan WN3 4DL
01942 496 666
Rated 4.8 on Google stars
Photo: street view
4. Carmex Garage Services and MOT Centre
Carmex Garage Services and MOT Centre MOTs from £35
Mason St, Wigan WN3 4AQ
01942238942
Rated4.8 on Google Stars
Photo: street view