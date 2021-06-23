Theft Block was created to thwart relay hacker car thieves

Wireless entry hacking is the latest way thieves can steal almost any keyless entry car without needing a key or even access to your house. Using a relay hack device, they can take information transmitted electronically from your key fob, clone it and then drive away with your pride and joy.

This data theft system is particularly successful as it is quiet and doesn’t involve physically breaking in to the house or car, so owners often sleep through the theft entirely.

The process can be seen in this video, courtesy of West Midlands Police.

After Wigan’s Jordan Tracey had two attempts made to steal his Range Rover Evoque he took action, and created Theft Block, a nifty key store which uses RFID technology to successfully block the automatic signals from key fob to driveway or garage. That means thieves who use a relay transmitting device to boost and replicate the signals are thwarted.

Jordan said: “Relay hacker car thieves work in pairs and can steal a car, or open it to remove valuables, in an average of 30 seconds. One hacker will stand by your front door holding the amplifier – or hacker – and the other stands by your car with the receiver. The signals then transmit from inside your house to the device near your car, tricking your vehicle into thinking the key is present.

“Once in, they can open any part of your car, start the ignition and drive it away.

“Back in 2019 thieves made two attempts to steal my Range Rover, and I knew I had to do something. Working with the motor industry for the past few years, and with my love for cars, I was sure there are many others in the same situation as myself, with nice cars that need protecting.”

Theft Block is a simple yet very effective solution to keeping your car, wallet and mobile phones all safe.

Theft Block, the device Jordan solely designed, is a simple yet very effective solution to keeping your car, wallet and mobile phones all safe. It's a stylish box with room to store multiple sets of keys, phones or bank cards, and uses a double layer of RFID material to block the signals incoming and outgoing, offering ultimate protection.

As long as both your car keys stay in the closed box, and not in a drawer, tabletop or pocket, your signals will be safe from thieves. Plus never lose your keys again with them always being in the box!

Made with an elegant suede finish, its clean and minimal look helps it to blend in with any home’s décor. Available in soft grey, pink, blue or black, the Theft Block device costs £60 with free shipping and it works with any make of car with a keyless entry system. There’s also a smaller, single key pouches on sale from £15.

Find out more today at https://www.theftblock.com/