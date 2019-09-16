Cheese and veg pie anyone?

Famed pie makers Holland’s are appealing to vegetarians and cheese lovers alike with the launch of its latest pastry product.

The new Cheese and Veg Pie, available in frozen packs of four, will hit shelves across the North West later this month, and is the “proper Lancashire baker’s” second veggie product, after its cheese and onion pie which was launched 35 years ago.

Approved by the Vegetarian Society, the new snacks are already available at Iceland stores, and will be in Tesco stores across the region from September 16.

This cheesy addition to the range is not only great for vegetarians but is perfect for families looking to reduce their meat consumption and an easy way to incorporate vegetables into children’s diets.

Holland’s expert pie makers take garden vegetables including broccoli, peas, sweetcorn and carrots and cook them to perfection with locally sourced mature cheddar cheese, produced in the hills of Lancashire.

They then add thick double cream, milk and a light vegetable seasoning to enhance the sauce’s flavour.

The filling is then encased in Holland’s traditional and unique shortcrust pastry, lightly glazed and baked to perfection.

Leanne Holcroft, Brand Manager at Holland’s Pies, said: “We’re super excited to announce the launch of our new Cheese and Veg Pie.

“With over a third of Brits stopped or reduced eating meat, more than 20 per cent of people following a flexitarian diet, and one in eight Brits now vegetarian or vegan, we wanted to give our pie fans another delicious meat-free option when it comes to all meal occasions.

“Variety is one of the top challenges faced by those who choose not to eat meat, so we hope this provides just that.

“And this is only the start of an exciting new era, as Holland’s fans can look forward to a whole host of exciting announcements over the coming months.

“Watch this space!”