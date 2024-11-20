Gallery: Leigh Frost Fest 2024

By Sian Jones
Published 20th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
Christmas is now truly up and running in Leigh after the Frost Fest came to town.

As the sun set, it was time to “Light Up Leigh” with the dazzling light parade, with residents taking a tour of the town centre and switching on the Christmas lights as the went.

The festivities ended with an evening of entertainment on the main stage in partnership with the Early Doors Club, alongside the return of the Frost Feast pop-up food festival

.

1. Leigh Frost Fest 2024

. Photo: Wigan Council

Photo Sales
.

2. Leigh Frost Fest 2024

. Photo: Wigan Council

Photo Sales
.

3. Leigh Frost Fest 2024

. Photo: Wigan Council

Photo Sales
.

4. Leigh Frost Fest 2024

. Photo: Wigan Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leigh
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice