HelloFresh serves up Willy Wonka inspired six course Christmas dinner in candy form which will blow your mind

The UK’s leading recipe box provider has also created a selection of wondrous, limited-edition breakfasts, brunches, dinners, desserts, patisserie kits and more, to celebrate the release of Wonka, in cinemas now.

In a delightful twist on the classic Christmas dinner, HelloFresh has created the 'Christmas Candy Case' - a festive selection box, inspired by the box office smash Warner Bros. Picture’s Christmas release, Wonka.

Disguised as traditional confectionery treats, the Christmas Candy Case boasts an assortment of sweets that reimagine six-courses of Britain’s most-loved festive dishes, available from the HelloFresh Christmas menu, in a whimsical sweet form.

From the rich 'Butter Basted Turkey with Rosemary' to the Wonka-inspired ‘Fantastically Fruity Chocolate Orange Bread & Butter Pudding with Brioche Bread and Orange Zest,' this assortment captures the essence of a traditional Christmas dinner, in six sensational flavours…'Pigs in Blankets,' 'Gravy,' ‘Cabbage with Apple and Cinnamon’ and 'Christmas Cheese Board’ inspired sweets, complete the Christmas candy feast.

These really are something that could have come straight out of Wonka's factory.

Each recipe on the menu has been specially created by the HelloFresh culinary team to celebrate the much-anticipated release of Wonka. From breakfasts, brunches, dinners, desserts, patisserie kits and more, the range comprises a mesmerising collection of dishes and treats inspired by the whimsical world of Wonka.

The full recipe range includes:

Breakfast - available via the HelloFresh expanded menu

Mystical Mornings Chocolate & Peanut Butter Overnight Oats with Chocolate Chips and Salted Caramel Drizzle

Double Daydream Chocolate Pancake Stack with Hazelnuts

Wonka's Wonderfully Wacky Swirly-Whirly Cinnamon Oats with White Chocolate Drizzle

Brunch - available via the HelloFresh expanded menu

Temptingly Tasty Blueberry French Toast with Candied Bacon with Candied Bacon

Too-Good-To Tear 'n' Share Christmas Tree with Chocolate Orange and Cinnamon Salted Caramel Filling

Patisserie Kits - available via the HelloFresh expanded menu

Hazelnut and Wondrous White Chocolate Truffles with Coconut

Dinner - available from HelloFresh main menu

Unbelievably Scrummy Burgers with Wedges and Creamy Slaw

Wonka’s Wonderful Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese with Roasted Sweet Potato

Fantastical Fig, Balsamic and Red Wine Chicken with Hasselback Potatoes and Scrummy Yummy Nutty Green Beans

Wonka’s Scrumdiddlyumptious Chicken Lollipops with Chips and Honey Soy Salad

Dessert - available via the HelloFresh expanded menu

Brilliantly Indulgent Billionaire's Chocolate Pot with Speculoos Biscuit Crumb

Perfectly Pudding-y Pear & Chocolate Crumble with Hazelnut and Creme Fraiche

Berry Tasty Blueberry & White Chocolate Tart with Speculoos Biscuit Base

Delightfully Decadent Coconut Chocolate Pot with Honey Salted Nuts

Marvellous Miso Caramel Apple Tarte Tatin with Creme Fraiche and Speculoos Crumbs

Fantastically Fruity Chocolate Orange Bread & Butter Pudding with Brioche Bread and Orange Zest

Wonka's Plum-tastic Puff Pastry Tart with Chocolate Drizzle and Creme Fraiche

The Christmas Candy Case - tantalising candies inspired by a six-course traditional Christmas Dinner.

Mimi Morley, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh UK said: “At HelloFresh, we’re passionate about inspiring the nation’s love for cooking and making mealtime an extraordinary experience, so we’re thrilled to announce this range of festive treats, inspired by Wonka.”