Here are the 12 most popular toys for children this Christmas
If you haven’t done your Christmas shopping yet, then here are some pointers as to what is proving particularly popular for Britain’s children this year.
If you’re watching all the adverts and wondering what presents to get for them, look no further for the Toy Retailers Association has revealed young ones’ top 12 favourite toys this year. They are featured in the latest DreamToys top toys list at: https://www.toyretailersassociation.co.uk
The annual ranking is selected by an independent panel of retailers and toy experts, providing a unique insight on what youngsters want each year.