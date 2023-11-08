Available in stores now, Morrisons has launched its Christmas sandwiches, wraps, baguettes and pastries.

Ten delicious options are available in the range, with new additions including The Best Turkey Feast Sandwich, Morrisons Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Croissant, and Morrisons Christmas Lunch Wrap. Customer favourites including the Morrisons Pigs Under Blankets with Gravy Mayo Sandwich will also be returning for 2023.

Vegetarians and vegans won’t miss out either, with the delicious Morrisons Brie & Cranberry Sandwich, Vegan No Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich, and The Best Xmas Cheeseboard Sandwich joining the wider range. The Morrisons Free From Turkey Feast Sandwich also means those with dietary requirements can pick up a tasty treat.

For shoppers looking for something different to the traditional sandwich, the mouth watering Morrisons Christmas Feast Baguette will satisfy those festive cravings, filled with chicken, pigs in blankets, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise.

Just three of the festive range.

Priced individually between £2.85 and £3.50, the sandwiches are available in either the core £4 meal deal (just £3.50 for More Card customers) or the £4.50 The Best meal deal (£4.00 for More Card customers), including more premium offerings.

Caroline Bates, Head of Trading - Food to Go & Counters, at Morrisons, said: “The arrival of our Christmas sandwiches, wraps and more is an exciting time which many of our shoppers look forward to, so we’re pleased to be launching our better-than-ever range this year. Whatever your preference, there’s something for every customer to enjoy and add a festive touch to their shop”

Morrisons Christmas sandwich range is available in stores nationwide now.

For more information on the wider Morrisons Christmas range, visit: