How to buy a Christmas tree: Top tips from the experts at Barton Grange
Is this the weekend you finally 'branch-out' and buy a Christmas tree?
Well, don't go yet.
We've asked the experts at Barton Grange Garden Centre for some top tips and dos and don'ts.
Take a look at our video above for some invaluable advice.
Lancashire-based garden centre, Barton Grange, has won a national award for Best Christmas Display.
READ MORE: How to decorate a Christmas tree: Top tips from the experts at Barton Grange
The family-run store beat off competition from all over the UK and dazzled judges of the Garden Centre Association awards 2021 with their spectacular store layout.
It's the fourth time the business, based in Brock, has won the award, having previously won in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Their festive display attracts visitors from Blackpool and Preston.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.