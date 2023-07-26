News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Festive celebrations as Wigan borough charity holds its Santa in July party

It is a few more months until Father Christmas travels the world delivering presents – which gave him plenty of time to attend a very special party in the borough.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

Children’s charity Blessings In Disguise held a Christmas party for youngsters with disabilities or life-threatening conditions and their families at Leigh Masonic Hall.

Named Santa In July, the 10th annual party saw Father Christmas meet brave children and spread festive joy.

They donned festive hats, were dazzled by the lights on the Christmas tree and opened gifts.

It was a celebration for youngsters who have kept smiling against all the odds, whether they have been seriously ill, battled a life-threatening condition last Christmas or cannot enjoy the usual festivities in December.

The charity, which is based in Leigh, raises funds to provide essential equipment and a range of life-enhancing experiences and activities for terminally ill and disabled children, allowing them to make treasured memories with their families and loved ones.

Santa and his elf with event organisers from Blessings in Disguise, Katie Holt (left) Ferdious Habib (back), Sharon Sargent (front right) and Dave Dalton (back right) at the 10th annual Santa in July event organised by the charity.

Santa and his elf with event organisers from Blessings in Disguise, Katie Holt (left) Ferdious Habib (back), Sharon Sargent (front right) and Dave Dalton (back right) at the 10th annual Santa in July event organised by the charity. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

