Jingle all the way to Brewers Fayre as Breakfast with Santa returns to spread some festive cheer.

Taking place at 29 sites across the UK, meet the man in red whilst enjoying an unlimited breakfast with your loved ones.

Kicking off from Saturday 2nd December from 9am-11:30am, families will start the magical morning by being welcomed by one of Santa’s little helpers to check if they are on the naughty or nice list this year, before tucking into a cooked or continental buffet breakfast, inclusive of bottomless tea, coffee and fruit juices.

From fresh pastries and fluffy American-style pancakes, fruit, cereal and yoghurt, to the Full English Breakfast, including freshly cooked bacon, sausages with vegan options, black pudding, hash browns and poached, boiled or scrambled eggs, the food-filled morning will leave you feeling ding, dong, merrily on high.

Little ones can then say hello to Father Christmas inside his festive grotto to tell him what they would like for Christmas, with an early Cadbury Selection Box waiting (providing they are on the nice list!). There is also plenty of festive fun with Christmas crafts, colouring, discos and movies for the little ones at PLAY-AT sites.

Priced at £9.99 per child* including breakfast, a gift and 30 minutes of play, Breakfast with Santa is available to book at select Brewers Fayre pubs, with 29 sites participating nationwide. Running every weekend throughout December, plus every day from 18th – 24th December, find your nearest restaurant online: https://www.brewersfayre.co.uk/en-gb/breakfast-with-santa

In the spirit of giving back, Brewers Fayre will also donate 20p to children’s charity, GOSH, for every three-course kids meal sold.