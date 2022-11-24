Father Christmas has got plenty of plans in Wigan this Christmas – here are 6 places you and your family can visit him for a magical festive experience in Wigan and another 5 thrown in from around the region for good measure. Ho-ho-ho!

Santa and Christmas Markets

Date and times: Saturday, November 26. From 11am-4pm.

Father Christmas is planning on visiting plenty of places in Wigan throughout December

Where: The Edge Arena, Riveredge, Wigan.

What they say: We’d love to see you on Saturday for our Christmas Markets. The Edge Christmas Market will showcase artisan crafters and creators, local food and drink stalls and Santa will be there too!

Wigan Santa Parade

Date and times: Sunday, November 27. Christmas entertainment in the town centre begins at 11am and the parade starts from Mesnes Park at 1pm.

Where: Wigan town centre, Mesnes Park and Believe Square.

What they say: Join Santa and his real life reindeer as they parade through Wigan Town Centre, from Mesnes Park to Believe Square where a funfair, markets and live performances await!

Santa’s Grotto

Dates: From Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 24. Check for specific dates and times.

Where: Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan town centre.

What they say: Santa is coming to the Grand Arcade this festive season with his new sparkly grotto and cheeky elves, it’s full of Christmas magic and sparkle - we know you are going to love it.

We hope all the boys and girls have been super good this year, Santa can’t wait to hear what is on their Christmas lists. We’ve gone all out to ensure your visit to see Santa is safe and a truly memorable family experience.

Full details on tickets and prices at ticketsource.co.uk

Breakfast with Santa at Graze in The Park

Date and times: Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. Either 9.30am-10.3am or 11am-noon.

Where: Graze in The Park - Haigh Woodland Park

What they say: Book your place for a traditional breakfast with a visit and gift from Santa.

Full details and prices on their facebook page.

Breakfast with Santa at Fifteens of Standish

Date and times: Saturday, December 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 9am-11.30 am.

Where: Fifteens of Standish, High Street, Standish

What they say: Come along and join us for our extra special Breakfast with Santa. Photo opportunties, gifts, Christmas music, activities, mince pipes and more.

Telephone 01257 424795 for prices and to book a place.

Breakfast with Santa at The Lychgate

Date and times: Sunday, December 11 and 18, at 10am

Where: The Lychgate, Church Street, Standish

What they say: Book your tickets now for breakfast with Santa limited spaces available. There will also be fairground rides (depending on the weather) and a special guest on December 18.

Telephone 01257 424268 for prices and to book a place.

Here are some other places to see Father Christmas in the region …

Santa by The Lake - at Brockholes Nature Reserve

Date and times: Sunday, December 3 from 10am-4:30pm.

Where: Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston New Road, Samlesbury.

What they say: Santa is back at Brockholes! Come and meet him in his workshop set against the backdrop of our beautiful Meadow Lake. Each child will have five minutes to talk with Santa and choose their very own toy from his workshop, there will also be ample opportunities to take photographs. To end this magical experience, they will each receive a hot chocolate voucher to redeem from the cafe.

Full details on tickets and prices at brockholes.org

Christmas Grotto Wonderland - Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Dates: The grotto will open on selected dates from November 26 to December 24 and the week in the run-up to Christmas Eve.

Where: The Pleasure Beach Christmas Grotto is located next to the Pleasure Beach Ice Arena.

What they say: Visit Santa Claus in his Grotto and enjoy the festive fun experiences, guided by our magical elves through our winter wonderland. Make your way through our Christmas Grotto where you will meet Miss Christmas Eve who will give children a ‘Do It Yourself’ bauble-making kit, and a brief description of how to put it together.

Then as you pass Santa’s reindeer don’t forget to collect your ‘Magic Reindeer Food’ & a ‘Magic Key’ so Santa can leave you presents even if you don’t have a chimney! Then after you have travelled through the Grotto you can stroll along Heidi Strasse and enjoy our Christmas-themed games.

Enjoy a range of hot or cold drinks, snacks and amazing Bubble Waffles! Parents can also enjoy a warming glass of spiced mulled wine to chase away the winter chills, or perhaps a chilled glass of wine or beer. Available from the cafe bar in the Grotto and in the Pleasure Beach Arena Foyer.

Full details on tickets and prices at blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

Christmas Experience at WanderWoods

Dates and times: Selected dates from Saturday, November 26, to Saturday, December 24, from 8am-8pm.

Where: WanderWoods, Roman Way, Ribbleton, Preston.

What they say: An all inclusive day out; a guided theatrical tour with Elves, meeting Santa, toy making in the Elven workshop, a fairy, a snowy forest, ending with eating Pizza and Ice Cream in The Great Hall! A truly magical experience. Approximately 2.5 hours in total, pizza or pancackes included depending on selected time. Hot drinks and cordial included in the Great Hall.

Full details on tickets and prices at wanderwoods.co.uk

Santa On The Farm

Dates: Selected dates from Sunday, December 4, to Tuesday, December 20.

Where: Lowlands Farm, Peel Road, Blackpool.

What they say: Come and meet Santa at Lowlands Farm this Festive season. Make reindeer feed, meet our elves, write your letter then take your own Alpaca to receive a gift and a story from Santa!

Full details on tickets and prices at lowlandsfarmalpacas.uk

Santa Special Steam Experience

Dates: Weekends from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 18.

Where: Ribble Steam Railway & Museum, Chain Caul Road, Riversway, Preston.

What they say: Create warm and magical memories with one of our Santa Special Steam experiences. The perfect opportunity for a family get together, sprinkled with a generous helping of festive fun, excitement and laughter.

Snuggle up with loved ones in your warm, steam-heated carriage. Watch eyes light up as Father Christmas visits you in your seat to hand each child their very own Christmas gift. Light seasonal refreshments on the train are included and Mrs Ribble’s Tea Room will be open for extra drinks and goodies.

Full details on tickets and prices at ribblesteam.org.uk

