Wigan community raises £5,000 in first ever tractor run

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
A Wigan tractor run has raised £5,000 during its first ever event.

Festively decorated tractors toured areas of Haigh, Aspull and Blackrod to raise money for Three Wishes which supports the Rainbow Ward and neo-natal intensive care unit at Wigan Infirmary.

