Members of Wigan Rotary Club will once again be accompanying Santa around the streets of Wigan this Christmas.

Thanks to the contributions last year, Wigan Rotary Club were able to help a variety of charities and community groups.

The club’s priority continues to provide support for local community and voluntary groups as well as providing assistance for organisations involved in humanitarian work overseas.

The Pepperwood/Crowther Drive areas in Winstanley will receive a visit on Sunday December 8, while the Santa float will call at Melrose Drive, Tanhouse Drive and Burley Crescent on Wednesday December 11.

Santa will once again be touring Wigan

The Shirewell Road and Naburn Drive estate in Orrell will be visited on Monday December 16.

Weekend routes run from 5pm-8pm and weekday routes run from 6pm-8pm.

These are subject to change in the event of poor weather.

Santa will also be at Orrell Water Park from noon-4pm on Sunday December 8.

The float will be at Tesco Extra on Central Park Way in Wigan between 10am-4pm on Tuesday December 10, Friday December 13, Sunday December 15, Wednesday December 18 and Saturday December 21.

It will also be at the Food Warehouse on Worthington Way in Marus Bridge between 10am-4pm on Tuesday December 17.

For any queries email [email protected] or call 07813 471000.

For a full list of the Santa float schedule visit www.wiganrotary.co.uk