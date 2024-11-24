Wigan Rotary Club to accompany Father Christmas around the borough

By Sian Jones
Published 24th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Members of Wigan Rotary Club will once again be accompanying Santa around the streets of Wigan this Christmas.

Thanks to the contributions last year, Wigan Rotary Club were able to help a variety of charities and community groups.

The club’s priority continues to provide support for local community and voluntary groups as well as providing assistance for organisations involved in humanitarian work overseas.

The Pepperwood/Crowther Drive areas in Winstanley will receive a visit on Sunday December 8, while the Santa float will call at Melrose Drive, Tanhouse Drive and Burley Crescent on Wednesday December 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Santa will once again be touring WiganSanta will once again be touring Wigan
Santa will once again be touring Wigan
Read More
Wigan braced for festive public transport nightmare after bus drivers' strike vo...

The Shirewell Road and Naburn Drive estate in Orrell will be visited on Monday December 16.

Weekend routes run from 5pm-8pm and weekday routes run from 6pm-8pm.

These are subject to change in the event of poor weather.

Santa will also be at Orrell Water Park from noon-4pm on Sunday December 8.

The float will be at Tesco Extra on Central Park Way in Wigan between 10am-4pm on Tuesday December 10, Friday December 13, Sunday December 15, Wednesday December 18 and Saturday December 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will also be at the Food Warehouse on Worthington Way in Marus Bridge between 10am-4pm on Tuesday December 17.

For any queries email [email protected] or call 07813 471000.

For a full list of the Santa float schedule visit www.wiganrotary.co.uk

Related topics:WiganRotary ClubOrrell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice