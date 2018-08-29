DJ, 21, is behind Northern Soul Casino tribute night

One of the younger keepers of the Northern Soul flame is behind a 45th anniversary tribute all-night to the legendary Wigan Casino Club.

Hundreds of devotees are expected to descend on Wigan Roller Rink for to mark the month the iconic venue first opened its doors in September 1973.

And Northern Soul DJ Jordan Wilson, 21, is also making it his mission to bring some of the movement’s deeper cuts to a wider audience at the September 15 spectacular.

Jordan and dancer Charlotte Hindley, 23, will be joined by fellow aficionados from across the scene, and fans the length and breadth of the UK for the Eckersley Mill gathering.

Original Casino DJs Ian “Pep” Pereira, John Vincent and Ian Willis are on the bill alongside modern-day “soul spinners” such as Jordan, Mick H, Daz Dakin, Barry Maleedy and Tony Clarke.

“It’s incredible seeing my dreams of promoting a large scale Northern Soul event come true,” said Jordan, who has supported the likes of The Charlatans and has appeared at festivals including Kendal Calling.

“Each year this event grows bigger and bigger and with over 500 tickets already pre-sold for this September we are looking like a definite sell out for our 1,000 capacity.”

Promoter Richard Searling, another Casino regular, added: “It’s great to have a major venue back in Wigan at last, with guys spinning original vinyl and a passionate, forward-looking attitude.”

The essence of the all-nighter will be captured for posterity by photographer Brian Cannon, who shot album covers for Oasis, The Verve and Suede and their gigs in the 90s.

Jordan, who has been hosting Northern Soul events since he was a teenager, is looking forward to playing in the former mill workers canteen at the venue, where George Formby once regularly held court. Tickets are priced at £12 online or £15 on the door.