A heart-warming picture gallery of Wigan babies born to the world over Christmas and the first days of the new year
The new year is only a few days old, but as this picture gallery shows, there are quite a few new additions to the Wigan population.
By Michelle Adamson
1 hour ago
We asked readers on Wigan Today if they had had any new arrivals over Christmas and the new year period and you sent us in this cute selection of tiny tots.
Congratulations to all the families concerned!
