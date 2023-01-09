News you can trust since 1853
A heart-warming picture gallery of Wigan babies born to the world over Christmas and the first days of the new year

The new year is only a few days old, but as this picture gallery shows, there are quite a few new additions to the Wigan population.

By Michelle Adamson
1 hour ago

We asked readers on Wigan Today if they had had any new arrivals over Christmas and the new year period and you sent us in this cute selection of tiny tots.

Congratulations to all the families concerned!

1. BABIES

Jessica Rose Pitt sent of photo of baby Chester born five-weeks early.

Photo: submitted

2. BABIES

Michelle Leslie Coleman sent a photo of baby grandson, born 10th December 2022.

Photo: submitted

3. BABIES

Stacie Wooton sent a photo of baby Tommy Coker, born 13th December 2022.

Photo: submitted

4. BABIES

Adele Lasczyk sent a photo of baby Phoenix born nine-weeks early.

Photo: submitted

Wigan