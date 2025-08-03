Children were introduced to puppet versions of the ancient creatures and took part in arts and crafts at the Grand Arcade.

Further free live action events are being held at the mall each Saturday during the school summer holidays including circus skills, superheroes and the Black Eagles Acro Team.

Here are some pictures from the dinosaur takeover days.

1 . Dino Day at the Grand Arcade Dinosaurs are taking over the Grand Arcade Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Dino Day at the Grand Arcade Children digging for prehistoric bones Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Dino Day at the Grand Arcade It forms part of a summer of activities over the school holidays Photo: submit Photo Sales