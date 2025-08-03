Children were introduced to puppet versions of the ancient creatures and took part in arts and crafts at the Grand Arcade.
Further free live action events are being held at the mall each Saturday during the school summer holidays including circus skills, superheroes and the Black Eagles Acro Team.
Here are some pictures from the dinosaur takeover days.
