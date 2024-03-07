Dogs for Good need Wigan residents to help raise assistance puppies

Wigan residents are being offered to volunteer to help raise assistance puppies for Dogs for Good UK.
By Manuela Sanchez LopezContributor
Published 7th Mar 2024, 09:11 GMT
Dogs for Good UK trains dogs to support children and adults with a range or disabilities, families with a member diagnosed with autisim, as well as community assistance dogs.

They are calling for volunteer puppy socialisers in Wigan, Leigh, Prescot, Wirral and surrounding areas to provide a loving home for a few weeks or until they become a young adolescent dog.

Volunteers for Dogs for Good are fully supported by puppy Co-Ordinators with regular visits, group walks and puppy classes. Dog food, insurance and vets bills are also all covered.

One of the puppies being raised by Dogs for Good UK.One of the puppies being raised by Dogs for Good UK.
One of the puppies being raised by Dogs for Good UK.

There will be an information session on Friday the 22nd of March at 1pm for anyone who is interested in volunteering to find out more.

It will take place at Apple Bridge Village Hall in Wigan, to book your place at the session you can do it through the website or by calling 0300 102 4489 (free from a landline).

