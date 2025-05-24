Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters event

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th May 2025, 04:55 BST
There was great family fun as Cycle Three Sisters returned for its first run-out of 2025.

Visitors enjoyed the free event organised by Wigan Council, with a variety of bike-based activities and a chance to cycle around the mile-long race track. With bikes to borrow, adapted cycles and balance bikes – one member of the public struck out around the circuit on a penny-farthing!

A second event at the Bryn-based venue is planned for Thursday, August 7

