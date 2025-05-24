Visitors enjoyed the free event organised by Wigan Council, with a variety of bike-based activities and a chance to cycle around the mile-long race track. With bikes to borrow, adapted cycles and balance bikes – one member of the public struck out around the circuit on a penny-farthing!
A second event at the Bryn-based venue is planned for Thursday, August 7
1. Cycle Three Sisters
Family fun as Cycle Three Sisters event returns for its first event of 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
On track. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
