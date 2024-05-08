Organiser Wigan Council had bikes and equipment available to borrow and ride around the course, balance bike and cycle skills sessions for children will be held, and Wheels For All adapted cycles for people with a range of disabilities will also be available.
There were also family-friendly activities include e-bikes, cycling stalls, a climbing wall and face-painting.
A second event is planned for July 23.
