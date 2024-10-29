Halloween: Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
Family fun at Winstanley Park’s Pumpkin Patch, where visitors can pick a pumpkin grown on the field, meet Willow the Witch (on selected days), enjoy fun and games, have their faces painted, try out crafts and tuck into food and hot drinks.

Open daily from 10am to 5pm until Thursday, October 31

Willow the Witch welcomes you to the Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch.

Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch

Willow the Witch welcomes you to the Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch.

Family fun at the Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch.

Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch

Family fun at the Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch.

Family fun at the Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch.

Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch

Family fun at the Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch.

Getting into the spirit of the event in fantastic costume.

Winstanley Park Pumpkin Patch

Getting into the spirit of the event in fantastic costume.

