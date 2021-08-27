Big bubbles entertain the crowds.

IN PICTURES: Ashton Summer Festival

Family fun at the annual Ashton Summer Festival, with games, stalls, food and entertainment, held at Jubilee Park, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 27th August 2021, 8:52 am
Updated Friday, 27th August 2021, 8:54 am

Looks like fun!

1.

Amanda Coombes with Esme, two.

2.

Grace Kitchen, four, on the rides.

3.

Maddie Huxley, 11, plays the laser quest game.

4.

Emma Pickering with eBublio magical bubbles.

