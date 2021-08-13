Rebecca Green with 11-month-old Isla.

IN PICTURES: Teddy Bear's Picnic

Children and families enjoy a Teddy Bear's Picnic, organised by Turnpike Tots, part of Wigan Arts Festival at Pennington Hall Park, Leigh.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:28 am
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:30 am

Lots of family fun ...

1.

Happy smiles

Buy photo

2.

Family fun

Buy photo

3.

Clapping to the music

Buy photo

4.

Leading the event are Tina Thomas and Charlotte Yeung, right.

Buy photo
Leigh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3