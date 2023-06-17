News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Wiganers enjoying the summer sun

Our photographer has been out and about in Wigan borough to capture some of the glorious sights, as the sun shines and the heatwave continues.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

A bright, summery display inspired by Frida Kahlo with Angela Tickle from AM Flowers at Haigh Woodland Park.

A bright, summery display inspired by Frida Kahlo with Angela Tickle from AM Flowers at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Alison Brady with niece Dottie, three, have fun at the playground at Three Sisters, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Alison Brady with niece Dottie, three, have fun at the playground at Three Sisters, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Rosie, three, has fun in the sun at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan.

Rosie, three, has fun in the sun at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Steven Shing from CJ Ice Creams, offers a cooling treat to visitors at Haigh Woodland Park.

Steven Shing from CJ Ice Creams, offers a cooling treat to visitors at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

