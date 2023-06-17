IN PICTURES: Wiganers enjoying the summer sun
Our photographer has been out and about in Wigan borough to capture some of the glorious sights, as the sun shines and the heatwave continues.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
1. SUNNY DAYS
A bright, summery display inspired by Frida Kahlo with Angela Tickle from AM Flowers at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. SUNNY DAYS
Alison Brady with niece Dottie, three, have fun at the playground at Three Sisters, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. SUNNY DAYS
Rosie, three, has fun in the sun at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. SUNNY DAYS
Steven Shing from CJ Ice Creams, offers a cooling treat to visitors at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson