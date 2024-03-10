Mother's Day: Wigan pupils say a special 'thank you' to mums

Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, hosted a special assembly to give thanks to their mums. Each class performed, with a song or poem of gratitude, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT

Happy Mother’s Day!

Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, host a special assembly to give thanks to mothers, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. Each class performed, with a song or poem to thank their mums.

1. St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan

Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, host a special assembly to give thanks to mothers, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. Each class performed, with a song or poem to thank their mums. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, host a special assembly to give thanks to mothers, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. Each class performed, with a song or poem to thank their mums.

2. St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan

Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, host a special assembly to give thanks to mothers, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. Each class performed, with a song or poem to thank their mums. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, host a special assembly to give thanks to mothers, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. Each class performed, with a song or poem to thank their mums.

3. St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan

Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, host a special assembly to give thanks to mothers, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. Each class performed, with a song or poem to thank their mums. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, host a special assembly to give thanks to mothers, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. Each class performed, with a song or poem to thank their mums.

4. St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan

Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, host a special assembly to give thanks to mothers, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. Each class performed, with a song or poem to thank their mums. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WiganCatholic Primary School