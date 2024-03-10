Mother's Day: Wigan pupils say a special 'thank you' to mums
Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, hosted a special assembly to give thanks to their mums. Each class performed, with a song or poem of gratitude, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Happy Mother’s Day!
1. St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan
Pupils at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, host a special assembly to give thanks to mothers, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. Each class performed, with a song or poem to thank their mums. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
