Police urge parents to keep an eye on their children after surge in youngsters reported missing on Lancashire's beaches

Police issued the warning after 25 children were reported missing on the Fylde coast’s beaches over the last two weekends.

With another weekend of hot weather forecast and high visitor numbers expected, officers say they want to remind families of some measures they can take to keep youngsters safe.

Acting Sgt Tom Sanderson, of Blackpool Police, said: “Fortunately, all the children who were reported missing over the last two weekends were reunited with their families.

“With the coastlines expected to be busy again this coming weekend, we want people to enjoy their days out, but to remember to look after each other and keep young people close by.

“We don’t want family members to experience the distress of a child going missing – but it’s important to speak to children and have a plan in place in case they do.

“Finally, don’t let your children walk to the sea on their own. It can be much further out than it appears and the tides can change very quickly.”

There will be a police operation running in Blackpool this weekend. A staffed mobile police station, where lost children can be taken to, will be located in between South and Central piers.

The police can be contacted on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Tide times can be found online and the free ‘what3words’ app can also be downloaded, which can help emergency services locate and respond to incidents more efficiently.