Spinning Gate Shopping Centre are ready for Christmas
Bosses of a Wigan borough shopping centre say they are up and raring to go for Christmas.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
From the beginning of December up to Christmas Eve, the Spinning Gate mall in Leigh will be putting visitors in a festive mood, not just with its decorations and seasonal music but also activities.
These include Willy Wonka contact ball juggler on Saturday December 2, free mini gingerbread giveaways on Saturday December 9, the Spinning Gate Grinch will be back to entertain shoppers on Saturday December 23 and of course Santa will be there during the month to say hello to youngsters and find out what it is they want for Christmas. There will be a free chocolate coin and candy cains for children who go to see him.
