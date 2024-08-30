This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From kitchen essentials such as grills and air fryers, to other home essentials such as dehumidifiers and steam mops, these products will get you settled into your student pad in no time.

Grilling just got easier with the George Foreman Immersa Grill. Thanks to its game changing design, and removable control panel, this grill contains dishwasher safe plates – simply remove the hinge and seal so the whole grill can be put into the dishwasher

or fully submerged in the sink. Whether you’re making deliciously grilled cheese toasties or fajitas, mealtime after a hard day of studying has never been easier!

Russell Hobbs 12” Metal Desk Fan in Greige – RRP £49.99

The brand-new Russell Hobbs 12” Metal Desk Fan is small yet mighty, slotting seamlessly into compact spaces, perfect for university halls where every bit of space counts. With 3 speed settings, from a refreshing blast to a subtle breeze, 90° oscillating feature

and ergonomic design, this fan is the ultimate cooling method, performing quietly and effectively for when you are sleeping, chilling and studying.

Russell Hobbs Satisfry 1.8L Small Air Fryer RRP: £74.99

Cook your favourites effortlessly with the Russell Hobbs Satisfry Air Fryer. It may be small, but don’t be fooled by its size, as this air fryer has everything you need to cook delicious dinners. After a long day of studying, food is prepared quickly and easily

with no fuss or mess – plus when you’re finished, you can pop its removable parts in the dishwasher for easy cleaning!

Russell Hobbs Scandi 4L Portable Mini Cooler and Warmer RRP: £44.99

This Russell Hobbs Mini Compact Cooler is designed to fit neatly into smaller spaces making it ideal for your student bedroom. This appliance has 4L of space to fit 6 x 330ml drinks cans, or a few favourite snacks within handy reach.

Russell Hobbs Steam Genie 2-in-1 Handheld Steamer, RRP: £54.99

The Russell Hobbs Steam Genie 2-in-1 Handheld Steamer combines both steaming and ironing functions to help you banish the most stubborn creases whilst killing up to 99.9% of bacteria in just 60 seconds.https://mda.russellhobbs.com/default/steam-clean-steam-mop-in-blush-pink.html

Russell Hobbs Steam & Clean Steam Mop RRP: £47.99

Available in two colours, a blush pink or a bold blue, the Russell Hobbs Steam & Clean Steam Mop makes it easier than ever to get the floors of your student home clean in no time! Lightweight and easy to assemble, cleaning your floors has been made effortless

with the low-profile mop head which makes cleaning those hard to-reach areas a breeze.

Russell Hobbs 600ml Fresh Air Mini Compact Dehumidifier RRP: £59.99

Student homes are notorious for build ups of damp and condensation, but the Russell Hobbs Fresh Air Mini Compact Dehumidifier is the perfect solution, reducing humidity and preventing the build-up of moisture which can cause mold and mildew to grow. The sleek,

contemporary design and LED lighting ensures this model fits seamlessly into your surroundings, whilst extracting any unwanted moisture.

Russell Hobbs 500W Plug-In Heater RRP: £29.99

The Russell Hobbs Plug-in Heater provides up to 30C on heat from only 500W of power, providing a low-cost heating solution for any room in your student home. Featuring an easy-to-read LED display, a fully programmable 12 hour timer and innovative night light

for added safety, this heater creates a warm and cosy environment to heat up your room quicky and effectively.

Whether you are making batch making soup for easy meal prep or a smoothie to prepare for the day ahead, the Desire Jug Blender combines style with uncompromising functionality. Boasting 850W of peak power, two speed settings, pulse function and a removable

stainless steel 4-point blade, you can enjoy the smoothest results, even with the toughest of ingredients. What’s more, the glass jug is dishwasher-safe allowing for easy cleaning.

Moving away from home doesn’t mean you can’t cook up a storm! With eight cooking functions to choose from, the Russell Hobbs Good to Go Multicooker is the perfect addition to any student kitchen, ensuring you can enjoy delicious meals after a long day of studying.

From roasting meat or slow cooking casseroles to making flavoursome risottos, you can get creative and cook all kinds of tasty meals effortlessly in one pot.