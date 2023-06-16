News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to the world - picture gallery celebrating Wigan families' new-born babies

We asked our Wigan Today Facebook followers to celebrate their new additons to the family and send in photos of recently-born babies. Here is a selection of submitted photographs from proud parents.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Welcome to the world!

Baby Marnie-Rae Saile-Clark, born on the 18th of April 2023 at 34 weeks weighing 4Ib 6oz.

1. BABIES

Baby Marnie-Rae Saile-Clark, born on the 18th of April 2023 at 34 weeks weighing 4Ib 6oz. Photo: Rianna Saile

Baby Amber Hope Stephenson, born 17th May, 6 weeks early, weighing 3lb 13oz.

2. Babies

Baby Amber Hope Stephenson, born 17th May, 6 weeks early, weighing 3lb 13oz. Photo: Janine Stephenson

Baby Charlie George, born 9th May, weighing 7lb 13oz.

3. BABIES

Baby Charlie George, born 9th May, weighing 7lb 13oz. Photo: Lauren Hill

Baby Rosie Denise Mason, born 7th May, weighing 5lb 10oz.

4. BABIES

Baby Rosie Denise Mason, born 7th May, weighing 5lb 10oz. Photo: Donna Louise Mason

