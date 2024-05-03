Welcome to the world: Wigan's spring babies

Here’s the latest gallery celebrating new additions to Wigan familes. We asked readers on our Wigan Today Facebook page to send pictures of babies born in March and April for this online gallery, and we had a great response.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:45 BST

Congratulations to all the parents. The pictures will also appear in the next two weeks’ Wigan Observers.

Babies - Spring 2024

1. BABIES

Babies - Spring 2024 Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Baby Bobby Kane Eason-Brooke, born 9.57pm on 6th April, weighing 9lb 2oz.

2. BABIES

Baby Bobby Kane Eason-Brooke, born 9.57pm on 6th April, weighing 9lb 2oz. Photo: submitted by Rhea

Photo Sales
Baby Charlotte, born 8th April.

3. BABIES

Baby Charlotte, born 8th April. Photo: submitted by Victoria Connah

Photo Sales
Baby Maggie Marie Douglas, born 17th April.

4. BABIES

Baby Maggie Marie Douglas, born 17th April. Photo: submitted by Jade Slatter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.