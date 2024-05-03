Welcome to the world: Wigan's spring babies

Congratulations to all the parents. The pictures will also appear in the next two weeks’ Wigan Observers.
Baby Bobby Kane Eason-Brooke, born 9.57pm on 6th April, weighing 9lb 2oz. Photo: submitted by Rhea
Baby Charlotte, born 8th April. Photo: submitted by Victoria Connah
Baby Maggie Marie Douglas, born 17th April. Photo: submitted by Jade Slatter
