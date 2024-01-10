YOUR PICTURES: Welcome to the world - Wigan babies born in November and December
On our Wigan Today Facebook page, we asked proud parents to send photographs celebrating their babies born in November and December. Here’s a gallery of some of the new additions.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Welcome to the world! Photo: submitted
Baby Cecilia Noëlle born 7th December 2023, weighing 5lb 12oz. Photo: subitted
Baby Bailey Southworth, born 17th November 2023, weighing 5lb 15oz. Photo: submitted
Baby Arthur Brian Whalley, born 1st November 2023, weighing 8lb 3oz. Photo: submitted