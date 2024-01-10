News you can trust since 1853
YOUR PICTURES: Welcome to the world - Wigan babies born in November and December

On our Wigan Today Facebook page, we asked proud parents to send photographs celebrating their babies born in November and December. Here’s a gallery of some of the new additions.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

Wigan Babies 2023

Welcome to the world!

1. BABIES

Welcome to the world! Photo: submitted

Baby Cecilia Noëlle born 7th December 2023, weighing 5lb 12oz.

2. Babies

Baby Cecilia Noëlle born 7th December 2023, weighing 5lb 12oz. Photo: subitted

Baby Bailey Southworth, born 17th November 2023, weighing 5lb 15oz.

3. BABIES

Baby Bailey Southworth, born 17th November 2023, weighing 5lb 15oz. Photo: submitted

Baby Arthur Brian Whalley, born 1st November 2023, weighing 8lb 3oz.

4. BABIES

Baby Arthur Brian Whalley, born 1st November 2023, weighing 8lb 3oz. Photo: submitted

