This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Princess of Wales has revealed the good news she is cancer-free in candid family footage wearing a beautiful boho dress and white pump combo - here’s where she got them from.

Earlier today, Kate Middleton issued an update on her health, with the nation pleased to hear she is now cancer-free and planning on returning to some public engagements. Following the news though, there’s only one question left to answer - where did she get that beautiful dress from?

The video, featuring William and all three of the children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with a brief cameo from Kate’s mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, shows Kate looking her usual, beautifully attired self.

Whatever the princess is doing, her outfit is always perfectly pitched and in the candid footage of a mother with her young family, the white summer dress and pumps combo is complemented by the late summer sun lighting the playful footage captured in the Norfolk woods.

The Princess of Wales said she has finished chemotherapy and is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months". | Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA Wire

The montage, by filmmaker Will Warr, captures embraces between the princess and her husband, with the couple lying side by side on a beach, Kate with her arm around her husband, and William later seen kissing his wife of 13 years on the cheek and the neck.

Kate has confirmed she has finished chemotherapy and is looking forward to carrying out a light programme of engagements over the coming months, but with her focus on doing what she can to stay cancer free amid a long path to full recovery.

The family is also seen happily, and competitively, playing cards around the kitchen table, hugs for Charlotte and a cuddle and kiss on the head for George from Kate, and Louis is shown embracing his father William. In another clip, George peers into the camera and asks: “Is this filming?” and Charlotte and Louis press their faces near the lens giggling and both saying “Hello”.

Filmed earlier in the summer, the video features slowed-down shots of the princess, in the printed boho dress, walking through the forest looking up at the trees, as she tells how “the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.”

Kate Middleton’s Veronica Beard dress

In one moment of complete serenity, Kate is pictured, bathed in sunlight, with her arms crossed and her head tilted towards the sunshine, as she leans against the trunk of a tree.

The Veronica Beard dress featured in the film will surely have the public clamouring to snap up one for themselves but you will have to be quick if you want one. Most outlets have now completely sold out but we have found one retailer with a few sizes left in stock.

If you would like to buy the Castella Dress in Ivory it will set you back £595, currently still available at Trilogy. Due to the piece being from the summer collection it is unlikely to be restocked though, so snap yours up quickly.

The Princess of Wales with the Prince of Wales, Prince George (right), Princess Charlotte (second right) and Prince Louis (left). The Princess of Wales said she has finished chemotherapy and is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months" | Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA Wire

I think it’s only fitting to finish up with the princess’ beautiful words, and ones I think most of us would echo: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

And it’s wonderful to see her light again shining so brightly. It’s lovely to have you back Kate and we look forward to seeing you once more on your upcoming public engagements.