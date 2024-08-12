2 . The Layton Rakes, Blackpool

The Layton Rakes in Blackpool is named after the Layton village, which was the original name of the area the venue is located in. The location was connected to the sea via a ‘rake’, which is a Scandinavian word for path. The Wetherspoons pub was formerly known as Whitehead’s Fish and Oyster Warehouse as well as other businesses from the late 19th century. | The Layton Rakes-Google