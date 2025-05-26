Whether you're looking for fine dining, relaxed bistros or something with a unique vibe, there is something to suit all tastes.
In no particular order, these dozen eateries are the best date night restaurants in the borough according to Google reviews.
1. Miller and Carter steakhouse- Parbold Hill
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 4349 reviews Photo: MA
2. Summat to Ate steak restaurant- Market Street Hindley.
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 1434 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Olive Garden- Preston Road, Standish
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 979 reviews Photo: submit
4. Fat Olive- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 886 reviews Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.