Fish and chips is one of the most beloved meals in the UK, which has been enjoyed by Brits for many years.
The meal is still just as popular as it always has been, with even more options to enjoy from your local fish and chip shop.
Here are 13 of the best fish and chips shops to visit in the North West, according to TripAdvisor reviews from those who tried the places themselves.
1. Dockland’s Fish and Chip Shop, Liverpool
Dockland’s Fish and Chip Shop in Liverpool has a 4.5* rating from 886 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic fish and chips, great price and staff were lovely and friendly. We popped with our dog before travelling home on Good Friday, the staff asked if our dog wanted a bowl of water. We can honestly say the food was amazing and definitely recommend this fish and chips shop and will visit again if ever we're in Liverpool again.” | Google-Juliano Tindaro
2. Johnny English, Liverpool
Johnny English in Liverpool has a 4.5* rating from 254 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Scampi and fish dinners were freshly cooked and delicious. Basic restaurant but excellent service. Would definitely recommend.” | TripAdvisor-Jesus Solero
3. Wright’s Fish and Chip Shop, Manchester
Wright’s Fish and Chip Shop in Manchester has a 4.5* rating from 150 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Wright’s Fish and Chips is the best in town! They have the best chips that I’ve ever had. So fresh and yum. The staff are so amazing and friendly. Definitely would recommend to visit.” | Google-Wright's Fish and Chip Shop
4. Tony’s Chippy, Manchester
Tony’s Chippy in Manchester has 4.5* rating from 73 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Wonderful food. Fish and chips are the best for a long time. Very clean cafe. Very polite staff. Would highly recommend.” | TripAdvisor
