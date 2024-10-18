13 of the greatest places for steak in the UK - according to food writers and customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 18th Oct 2024, 13:57 BST

Indulge in a steak at these fantastic food establishments 🥩

For meat-lovers across the UK, going to a restaurant to enjoy a steak can be an indulgent and extravagant experience. 

While we all like our steak cooked differently to our preference, there are plenty of places across the country that know how to grill a steak to perfection.

We asked our food experts and analysed reviews from TripAdvisor to determine the best food establishments in the UK for steak.

Here 16 of the greatest places to enjoy a steak.

Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse located in London is highly regarded as one of the best places to enjoy a steak in the capital, despite tough competition. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous food and amazing service and staff. Very quick too. Very cosy and romantic atmosphere. I highly recommend!”

1. Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse, London

Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse located in London is highly regarded as one of the best places to enjoy a steak in the capital, despite tough competition. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous food and amazing service and staff. Very quick too. Very cosy and romantic atmosphere. I highly recommend!” | Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse-Google

Photo Sales
Pasture in Bristol celebrates fire-based cooking and local ingredients with the very best meat hand-picked by in-house butchers. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Beautiful steak meal last night. Of the many steak restaurants in Bristol this is the best. The combination of setting, decor, service, food, drinks is brilliant.”

2. Pasture, Bristol

Pasture in Bristol celebrates fire-based cooking and local ingredients with the very best meat hand-picked by in-house butchers. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Beautiful steak meal last night. Of the many steak restaurants in Bristol this is the best. The combination of setting, decor, service, food, drinks is brilliant.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Located in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham, Fiesta Del Asado puts a Latin twist on delicious meals, and is highly regarded for its exceptional steak. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The food and service was excellent as usual. We have always had spectacular food with great service whenever we have dined there. I would highly recommend.”

3. Fiesta Del Asado, Birmingham

Located in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham, Fiesta Del Asado puts a Latin twist on delicious meals, and is highly regarded for its exceptional steak. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The food and service was excellent as usual. We have always had spectacular food with great service whenever we have dined there. I would highly recommend.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
The Spanish Butcher in Glasgow serves the finest grades of Galician and Scotch beef and combines Spanish and Mediterranean inspired flavours. Our Glasgow food expert said: “The Spanish Butcher is often touted as one of the best restaurants in the city - so it only makes sense that they serve some of the best steaks too.”

4. The Spanish Butcher, Glasgow

The Spanish Butcher in Glasgow serves the finest grades of Galician and Scotch beef and combines Spanish and Mediterranean inspired flavours. Our Glasgow food expert said: “The Spanish Butcher is often touted as one of the best restaurants in the city - so it only makes sense that they serve some of the best steaks too.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostRestaurantTripAdvisorReviews
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice