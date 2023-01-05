News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

21 of the best restaurants in Wigan you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews

As we head into 2023, trying something new is at the top of the to-do list for many people.

By Jon Peake
10 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 12:45pm

If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, spelunking and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.

So to kick off the year, here are 21 of the highest-rated eateries in Wigan according to reviews on Google.

They all have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 35 reviews.

In no particular order, here they are ...

1. 21 of the highest-rated restaurants in Wigan

Looking for somewhere to eat out in 2023? Here are 21 of the highest-rated restaurants in Wigan

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Red Door Bistro

Red Door Bistro on College Avenue, Wigan, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 187 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Black Pepper

The Black Pepper on Library Street, Wigan, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 141 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Plata Tapas

Plata Tapas in The Arches on Queen Street, Wigan, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 108 Google reviews

Photo: site

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6