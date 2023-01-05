21 of the best restaurants in Wigan you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews

As we head into 2023, trying something new is at the top of the to-do list for many people.

If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, spelunking and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.

So to kick off the year, here are 21 of the highest-rated eateries in Wigan according to reviews on Google.

They all have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 35 reviews.

In no particular order, here they are ...

Red Door Bistro Red Door Bistro on College Avenue, Wigan, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 187 Google reviews

The Black Pepper The Black Pepper on Library Street, Wigan, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 141 Google reviews

Plata Tapas Plata Tapas in The Arches on Queen Street, Wigan, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 108 Google reviews