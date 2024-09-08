These establishments all have a rating of at least four out of five stars from a minimum of 50 reviews on Google.
In no particular order, here are 24 restaurants for you to check out.
1. Wigan eateries
2. Fat Olive- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 865 reviews Photo: Google
3. Red Door Bistro- College Avenue, Wigan
Rated 4.7 out of five from 232 reviews Photo: Google
4. Franco's Restaurant- Rodney Street, Wigan
Rated 4.4 out of from 755 reviews Photo: Neil Cross
