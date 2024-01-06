As we enter a new year, trying something new is at the top of the to-do list for many people.

If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, spelunking and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.

So to kick off 2024, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated eateries in Wigan according to reviews on Google.

They all have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 50 reviews.

In no particular order, here are 24 restaurants to check out in 2024

1 . Fat Olive- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan Rated 4.5 out of five from 435 reviews

2 . Red Door Bistro- College Avenue, Wigan Rated 4.7 out of five from 215 reviews

3 . Franco's Restaurant- Rodney Street, Wigan Rated 4.5 out of five from 718 reviews

4 . La Sentidos Loca- Market Street, Wigan Rated 4.7 out of five from 742 reviews