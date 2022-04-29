It's time to relax this Bank Holiday. Here's some supermarket wine deals to look out for.

24 wine bargains for your Bank Holiday weekend from Booths, Morrisons, Sainsbury, Aldi, Asda, Marks & Spencer, Tesco and the Co-op

As you look forward to a relaxing Bank Holiday, your thoughts may be wandering to the Big Shop and which wines you’d like to buy.

By Jane Clare
Friday, 29th April 2022, 1:55 pm

Many supermarkets have offers and deals in place to ease the pressure on your pounds and pence.

Journalist and wine writer Jane Clare of One Foot in the Grapes has pulled together some thoughts to help you.

Here’s 24 white, pink, red and sparkling wines you could pour with friends and family this weekend.

1. Tesco

Tesco Finest Valdobbiadene Superiore 1.5 litres, £17. That's a whole lot of wine to celebrate, down from £19 for Clubcard holders. The deal lasts until May 23.

2. Booths

La Vielle Ferme Blanc is £6.65, a saving of £2 at Booths until May 10. It's a good all rounder white from the Southern Rhône, at a good price.

3. Aldi

Specially Selected Mimo Moutinho Alvarinho drops from £6.49 to £5.99 at Aldi. Fruity and floral, its grapes grow in Portugal, not far from the Atlantic Ocean.

4. Aldi

Specially Selected Grüner Veltliner drops from £6.99 to £6.49 at Aldi. This is an Austrian grape variety, known for its pepper spice.

