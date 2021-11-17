The AA Restaurant guide features more than 1,700 of the top restaurants in the UK and Ireland with many on our doorstep.

The AA says only around 10 per cent of restaurants in the UK are considered worthy of Rosettes and the awards are purely down to the quality of food served to inspectors during incognito visits.

The AA Restaurant Guide has been honouring the best of British cooking since 1956 and 2021 was the only year it was not published. The Guide is available online or in bookshops priced £16.99 RRP.

Below, we take a look at featured restaurants in Lancashire, and a little further afield, that might take your fancy.

1. Moor Hall, Aughton Mark Birchall is head chef of the restaurant near Ormskirk which is one of only a handful of eateries in the UK to be granted all five AA Rosettes.

2. L'Enclume, Cartmel Simon Rogan's iconic restaurant in The Lakes has two Michelin stars and five AA Rosettes

3. Northcote, Langho This mult-award winner and star of Lancashire has four AA Rosettes

4. Hipping Hall, Cowan Bridge The luxury restaurant and hotel in Kirkby Lonsdale has four AA Rosettes. Pictured is the drive up to venue.