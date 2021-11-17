Moor Hall at Aughton near Ormskirk is one of only a handful of restaurants in the UK to be awarded five AA Rosettes

AA Restaurant Guide: 20 Lancashire, Cumbria, Merseyside and Greater Manchester eateries among best in country

After an extended period in which the hospitality trade had to reinvent itself to survive, many venues have now been awarded AA Rosettes for 2022.

By Adam Lord
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:38 pm

The AA Restaurant guide features more than 1,700 of the top restaurants in the UK and Ireland with many on our doorstep.

The AA says only around 10 per cent of restaurants in the UK are considered worthy of Rosettes and the awards are purely down to the quality of food served to inspectors during incognito visits.

The AA Restaurant Guide has been honouring the best of British cooking since 1956 and 2021 was the only year it was not published. The Guide is available online or in bookshops priced £16.99 RRP.

Below, we take a look at featured restaurants in Lancashire, and a little further afield, that might take your fancy.

1. Moor Hall, Aughton

Mark Birchall is head chef of the restaurant near Ormskirk which is one of only a handful of eateries in the UK to be granted all five AA Rosettes.

Photo Sales

2. L'Enclume, Cartmel

Simon Rogan's iconic restaurant in The Lakes has two Michelin stars and five AA Rosettes

Photo Sales

3. Northcote, Langho

This mult-award winner and star of Lancashire has four AA Rosettes

Photo Sales

4. Hipping Hall, Cowan Bridge

The luxury restaurant and hotel in Kirkby Lonsdale has four AA Rosettes. Pictured is the drive up to venue.

Photo Sales
CumbriaGreater ManchesterIreland
Next Page
Page 1 of 5