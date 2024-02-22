Aldi launches new design an Easter egg competition with a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The retailer is calling for shoppers to design their very own Easter egg, to be in with the chance of seeing their design displayed on Aldi’s shelves. Whether it’s a space themed look, an under the sea egg-stravaganza or even a botanical masterpiece, Aldi will select one winners’ Easter egg design to join its 2025 range.

Not only will the lucky winner see their Easter egg sold in Aldi stores across the nation, but they will also win an exclusive day out for a unique chocolate tasting experience.

Applicants can enter by downloading the drawing guideline available via the dedicated Design an Easter Egg web page and fill in their very own Easter egg design - the more imaginative the better! They then simply need to share it via the entry email address:

[email protected], along with their name, age and a brief description of why their design would make the perfect addition to Aldi’s Easter range. Further details and terms and conditions can be found here.

The competition is open to applicants of all ages across the nation; just a creative flair, and love for Aldi chocolate Easter eggs required! Those who want to be in for the win must enter their drawing by the deadline of 31st March - what better activity to do on Easter Sunday!

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: "Launching this new competition is a fantastic chance to engage with our shoppers and deliver the Easter products they truly want to see on shelves. Our Easter egg range grows in variety and excitement each year, so what better way to continue this tradition than collaborating with our customers to create a new Easter masterpiece!”

How to enter:

Applicants should download the dedicated ‘drawing guideline’ and fill this in with their Easter egg design. Designers are asked to use pen, pencil or paint only - no additional items to be stuck to the page

Designs must then be submitted via email to [email protected]

Deadline for applicants is 31st March 2024

The successful designer will be informed of their win via email. There will be one winner only

Further details can be found on the Design an Easter Egg page.