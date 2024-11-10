All of Wigan borough's McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst, according to Google reviews

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
McDonald’s is famous the world over for its burgers, fries, milkshakes and chicken nuggets.

It is a staple of the modern British high street, as evidenced by the fact that the business currently has 10 outlets across Wigan borough.

We decided to see how the branches stacked up when it comes to Google reviews – honest first-hand accounts of what everyday customers made of each outlet.

Here they all are ranked from best to worst.

According to Google reviews

1. All of Wigan borough's McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst

Photo: Google Street View

Rated 3.7 stars from 1,983 reviews

2. McDonald's on Gower Street, Newtown

Photo: Google Street View

Rated 3.6 stars from 2,536 reviews

3. McDonald's on Yew Tree Way, Lowton

Photo: Google Street View

Rated 3.5 stars from 2,241 reviews

4. McDonald's on Morris Street, Scholes

Photo: Google Street View

