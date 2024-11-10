It is a staple of the modern British high street, as evidenced by the fact that the business currently has 10 outlets across Wigan borough.
We decided to see how the branches stacked up when it comes to Google reviews – honest first-hand accounts of what everyday customers made of each outlet.
Here they all are ranked from best to worst.
1. All of Wigan borough's McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst
According to Google reviews Photo: Google Street View
2. McDonald's on Gower Street, Newtown
Rated 3.7 stars from 1,983 reviews Photo: Google Street View
3. McDonald's on Yew Tree Way, Lowton
Rated 3.6 stars from 2,536 reviews Photo: Google Street View
4. McDonald's on Morris Street, Scholes
Rated 3.5 stars from 2,241 reviews Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.