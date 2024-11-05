Burger King® UK is firing up winter menus!

The Smoked Cheddar & Bacon range from the Gourmet Kings collection is joining the menu just in time for Bonfire night on the 5th November, so customers can get in the smoky spirit with these new flame-grilled delights!

Hungry fans can also claim two burgers for the price of one until 7th November.

The delicious new burgers feature juicy flame-grilled beef or tender crispy chicken, melted smoky cheddar cheese and streaky bacon, topped with pink pickled onion and fresh rocket – all sandwiched between soft, delicious brioche bun, swirled with toasted onion sauce.

The heat doesn’t stop there! Fans of the fiery favourite will be thrilled to read the DORITOS® Chilli Heatwave Chicken Fries are BACK from 5th November!

Customers can also get their hands on a spicy offer from 12th-14th November with 6pcs available for only £3… just in time to spice up the winter!

What’s more, the iconic King Box will also be back on menus, packed with delicious choices from a Classic Double Melt, BBQ Double Melt, or Chicken Melt, alongside Fries, a Drink and 5pc DORITOS® Chilli Heatwave Chicken Fries all for just £5.99!