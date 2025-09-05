Burger King's Wigan restaurant to reopen following it's recent glow up and renovation

It’s a great day for burger fans in Wigan! After much anticipation, Burger King® UK will officially re-open the doors to its newly designed restaurant in Wigan on the 9th of September 2025. Now, hungry locals to indulge in BK classics such as the flame-grilled Whopper®, classic Chicken Royale® and juicy Bacon Double XL once again.

Burger King® UK is celebrating the reopening by giving away 1,000 FREE Whopper® or Chicken Royale burgers* to lucky customers for one day only, on the 15th of September 2025

The newly remodelled Wigan restaurant brings customer experience to a new level, with all-new in-restaurant innovations such as table service and a sensational menu that caters to all customers, whether they’re looking to start their day with a delicious breakfast butty and coffee for just £3.49, enjoy a family feast on delivery, or indulge in a late night snack.

Burger King® UK has also confirmed its extended hours at the Wigan restaurant, which is now open from 8am - midnight. This means customers can make the most of Burger King® UK’s delicious menu from morning to late.

Aaron, Restaurant Manager at Burger King® UK, said:“We’re thrilled to be back in Wigan, ready to welcome both familiar faces and new visitors. The remodelled restaurant has so much to offer, and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy their delicious meals with us.”

The re-opening of Wigan is the perfect opportunity for Burger King® UK fans to make the most of the tasty deals and discounts available on the Burger King® app. Whether it’s the classic Whopper® or Chicken Royale, customers can make savings all year round!