The Bent and Bongs Beer Bash 2024

CHEERS: The annual Bent and Bongs Beer Bash

Raising a glass at the Bent and Bongs Beer Bash 2024, as thousands of people enjoy a tipple, tuck into food and listen to live music, at the 33rd annual beer festival. The event returned last year after a break because of the pandemic and has raised £500,000 for good causes over the years.